How beavers and buffalo are being used in the battle against climate change

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Tom Savvides

As southern England prepares for temperatures to soar to 36 degrees by the end of the week, experts from Kent Wildlife Trust say the restoration of wetlands is crucial to preventing wildfires and helping nature thrive.

The Met Office reported that July 2022 was the driest July in the south-east since 1935, with the UK experiencing just 56% (46.3mm) of its average rainfall.

Hosepipe bans are in place in parts of the south with more on the way.

Kent Wildlife Trust has been working to minimise the risk of fires at nature reserves, restoring wetlands to combat the risk of fire and provide the much needed habitat for nature to thrive.

In Ham Fen, Kent’s last remaining ancient semi-natural fenland, the trust have been using water buffalos and beavers to create thriving wetlands.

Beavers could help in fight against climate change Credit: Patrick Pleul/DPA/PA Images

The water buffalo open up the scrub and reed beds, creating pools and puddles which become home to amphibians, fish and invertebrates.

Beavers create dams, flooding parts of a river attracting insects and fish.

Kent Wildlife Trust, Director of Conservation, Paul Hadaway said: “Firstly we need to acknowledge that the current high temperatures and droughts we are experiencing are not the result of normal weather patterns but are indicators of the impacts of climate change we are now actively experiencing. The role of nature in tackling this is fundamental and overlooked."

The video report above contains footage of beavers from Russell Savory.