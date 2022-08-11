A Sussex police officer has been dismissed from the Force after sending an inappropriate photo of himself to a sexual assault victim.

A misconduct hearing heard that Sergeant Rob Adams, 39, was alleged to have made sexual advances to a sexual assault victim while he was on duty in March 2014.

He then went on to send her inappropriate text messages including in an inappropriate photo of himself. The victim reported the messages to police in December 2020.

The panel found the allegations against the officer proven, and he was dismissed without notice for gross misconduct.

The officer had been referred to as Police Sergeant X during the hearing after he was granted anonymity by an independent Legally Qualified Chair (LQC).

However following the outcome, the LQC decided that the anonymity order restricting the identification of the officer should be lifted and that he should be named.

Chief Superintendent Lisa Bell from the Professional Standards Department said: "Police officers must behave in a manner that does not discredit the police service or undermine public confidence, whether on or off duty.

"All staff are aware of appropriate professional boundaries and the serious consequences of any abuses of position.

“The victim in this case came forward to report a sexual assault and should have received a professional and compassionate response. Instead, she was met with seriously inappropriate and unprofessional comments.

"The decision to dismiss this officer is fully supported as there can be no place in the service for those that make sexual advances to any member of the public.”