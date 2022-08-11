A Reading teenager who died a week after being struck by a van has been named as Sheldon Lewcock.

The 19-year-old was seriously injured following an incident on Pierces Hill in Tilehurst on Thursday (4 August).

He was taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted yesterday (10 August). Police say the results remain unascertained and under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from Reading had previously been charged with attempted murder in connection with the assault.

On Wednesday, police confirmed a murder investigation is now underway and officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Sally Spencer, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Sheldon, who tragically died in hospital on Tuesday as a result of an incident in Pierces Hill, Tilehurst, last Thursday.

“We are continuing our investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident and Sheldon’s family continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“We would appeal to anybody who has any information regarding the incident in Pierces Hill, or the linked incident in Coronation Square, Southcote, on the same day, in which a girl was assaulted, to please contact 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220347031.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”