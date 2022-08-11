Two people die and child seriously injured after Ramsgate collision

Two people have died and a child has been left seriously injured following a collision in Ramsgate.

The incident happened outside the multi-storey car park in Leopold Street at around 9.35pm on Wednesday 10 August.

Kent Police said a black Alfa Romeo was involved in a collision with five pedestrians, all members of the same family, including a man in his 80s and a woman in her 30s, who died a short time afterwards.

A girl of primary school age also suffered serious injuries and has been taken to a London hospital for treatment.

A man in his 40s and a boy of primary school age sustained minor injuries.

A 30-year-old man from Ramsgate was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and leaving the scene of a collision.

He is also currently receiving hospital treatment for minor injuries.