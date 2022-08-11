Play Brightcove video

Watch University of Reading professor, Dr Rob Thompson's experiment

A University of Reading expert is warning the UK could be at risk of flash flooding, as he revealed in an experiment exactly what happens when it rains after a drought.

Posting a video of the experiment on Twitter, Dr Rob Thompson from the university's Meteorology Department used three glasses of water on different conditions to demonstrate how long it takes water to soak into the ground.

In the first experiment the water is placed onto wet grass and can be seen rapidly soaking into the ground.

The second example shows grass during a normal summer, and the water soaks in, though not as quickly.

But in the third experiment, the water is placed onto extremely dry ground, following a heatwave.

Professor Thompson said it illustrates why heavy rainfall after a drought can be dangerous and might lead to flashfloods.

Much of the UK's grasslands has been left parched following the hot dry conditions.

There are fears that the UK is just days away from being officially declared in a drought.

According to the Government, currently the majority of the country is in ‘Prolonged Dry Weather’ status. It means the Environment Agency is taking precautionary actions, and is enhancing its monitoring and protection of water resources, along with the water companies.

The Government says nowhere in England is currently considered to be ‘in drought’ and that most water companies are maintaining good reservoir storage for summer demand.

However a number of water companies have already introduced hosepipe bans. Southern Water customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight are already under what's known as a Temporary Use Ban (TUB).

South East Water is introducing the same restrictions from Friday 12 August.

And Thames Water which provides water to people living in the Thames Valley and parts of London, has confirmed it will announce a hosepipe ban in the coming weeks.