Holidaymakers are being told to avoid a popular Dorset beach after a large fire broke out earlier this afternoon.

A large number of firefighters are currently tackling the blaze in the Studland area, which has led to the suspension of local ferry services.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and rescue is urging the public to avoid the Ferry Road area, and 'stay off the heath'.

In a statement the service said:

"We are dealing with a large fire on #Studland - please avoid the area, especially Ferry Road, and stay off the heath. We have multiple appliances in attendance."

Video from Crispian Covell.

The blaze has lead to the suspension of the Sandbanks Ferry, which is unable to run services to the studland peninsula.

The company is urging motorists and foot passengers to avoid the area.

It said:

"Ferry Road is closed due to a large fire in Studland. Emergency services are only letting people off the Studland Peninsula - the road is completely closed on the Studland side."

The Sandbanks Ferry has now been suspended. Credit: Cat Reid

Local bus services have also been disrupted due to the blaze.

MoreBus, which operates services to and from the area, is now only running a shuttle service between Studland and Swanage.

The route will run hourly, and passengers are being advised to take the shuttle for 'all' journeys.

The operator said:

"We will be running a shuttle bus once an hour between Studland Village and Swanage.

"ALL passengers should take the shuttle to Swanage for onward travel to Poole and Bournemouth. Please allow extra time for your journey."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.