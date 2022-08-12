A man has died after a dog attack in a park in Fareham in Hampshire.

The 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene on Wednesday morning.

Police had been called to a recreation ground on Hillson Drive at about 10.25am.

A 20-year-old man from Fareham was arrested on suspicion of being the owner/person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation while enquiries continue, Hampshire Police said.

Hampshire Police said officers were speaking to people in the area and carrying out other lines of inquiry to establish how the man died.

A dog has been secured and removed from the scene, while the victim's family has been informed.