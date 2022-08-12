The mother of a teenager who died after being hit by a van in Reading has said he was 'a beautiful boy, taken so young in such a cruel way.'

Sheldon Lewcock, 19, was seriously injured following an incident in Pierces Hill in Tilehurst, on Thursday 4 August.

He was taken to hospital but died on Tuesday. (9 August).

Paying tribute to him, Sheldon’s mum said: “My beautiful, beautiful boy. Words cannot describe how we all feel.

“You were taken so young in such a cruel way. Your life was beautiful, your heart was pure, your smile lit up the room and your laugh echoed through the house, which we no longer get to hear.

“The house is so quiet without you around.

“Although our hearts are left empty, we know you are back with Nanny Dot, who is keeping you safe.

“Until we meet again, I love you my little boy, we all do.“Always and forever in our hearts, never a day forgotten, heaven will be good to you.“Fly high, our angel.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on Wednesday (10 August). Police say the results remain unascertained and under investigation.

A 17-year-old boy from Reading had previously been charged with attempted murder in connection with the assault.

On Wednesday, police confirmed a murder investigation is now underway and officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch.