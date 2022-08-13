An unexploded device, suspected to be a WW2 ordnance, was discovered by firefighters as they tackled a major fire at Studland heathland.

A bomb disposal unit was called in to help deal with the device on Saturday morning (13 August).

Residents and members of the public were warned that they may hear "a loud bang" while the device was dealt with.

Meanwhile, remains of a barbecue and campfire were found to be the cause of the blaze.

At the height of the fire, around 90 firefighters from across Dorset, Wiltshire and Hampshire were on hand to put it out.

Approximately 4.8 hectares of land were destroyed within the protected Purbeck Heaths Super National Nature Reserve.

National Trust staff and volunteers say they have surveyed the site and have been able to rescue some stranded reptiles within the burn area.