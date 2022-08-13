Around 30 firefighters are at the scene of a large fire near an industrial estate in Hampshire.

Crews were called at 3.41pm on Saturday (13 August) to tackle the blaze involving five hectares of grass and woodland near Calmore Industrial Estate.

The Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service Control Room received more than 25 emergency calls reporting the fire.

Hose reels and jets are in operation, with firefighters also working to create a fire break in order to protect nearby property.

People are urged to avoid the area as crews work to stop the fire.

More details to follow