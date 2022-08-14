Play Brightcove video

Video from Lana Smith

Around 150 houses remain without water after a burst water main flooded a busy road in Southampton.

Initially, around 8000 properties were affected this morning after the incident in the West End area.

A number of gardens were flooded along Allington Road, with water being pushed further into people's properties by speeding cars.

Water encroaching on gardens along Allington Lane Credit: Lana Smith

Lana Smith was visiting her 90-year-old grandmother this morning when she realised the water had gone off.

"No water was coming out of the taps," she said. "Then we realised water was pouring into her driveway from the road."

"It seemed clear a pipe had burst, but we were on hold to Southern Water for 45 minutes and when we eventually got through, they put the phone down."

"It's incredibly frustrating, especially because for months we've been trying to get the company to fix a faulty drain outside my grandmother's house and they've done nothing.

"The noise and the worry keeps her awake at night."

The flood caught people unawares early this morning Credit: Lana Smith

Nearby Itchen Valley Country Park has been forced to close their facilities, posting an apology on their website:

"We're very sorry to announce that due to the local water leak, we're unable to open and have decided to close the café and toilets.

The park is still open for shorter visits."

A hosepipe ban is in operation in the area, the irony not lost on local residents.

Southern Water said they would be making deliveries to homes that were still without water supplies:

"Our teams were onsite quickly and have stopped the leak and re-routed the network, which will see the vast majority of homes in SO18 and SO30 postcodes returning to supply slowly from now to this afternoon.

"Some may experience low pressure for a little while."

In order to make the repair, around 150 homes in Allington Lane will remain out of water.

The company will deliver bottled water to those people.

The spokesperson added: “We are sorry for the inconvenience this is causing customers and are working to return all homes to supply as quickly as possible.

"We understand that at a time when we are asking customers to use their water wisely during Temporary Use Bans, leaks are even more of a focus.”