Officers are appealing for information after a man fractured his ankle while trying to escape from a robbery in Southampton.

The incident happened between 8.40pm and 8.55pm on Thursday, August 11.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, was walking along Portsmouth Road from the direction of the Co-op in Woolston, towards Hamble.

While walking passed the Renault garage he was approached by a man who took a knife out his bag and demanded the victim hand over his property.

The man went to grab the victim and the victim attempted to flee across the road, which resulted in him falling and fracturing his ankle.

A passerby saw what happened and went to help the victim.

The offender ran away, empty handed, along Portsmouth Road in the direction of Hamble.

The offender is described as:

White

6ft 2ins

With short brown hair and a short, light coloured beard.

He was carrying a grey satchel with a Nike tick on it and wearing grey Nike tracksuit bottoms and jacket, with a grey Nike t-shirt under the jacket.

Police Staff Investigator Ryan Mitchell, said: “There was a lot of traffic along Portsmouth Road at the time of the incident and it is likely a number of people witnessed what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.