Rainbow celebrations as thousands gather for Margate Pride

ITV Meridian's Kit Bradshaw reports from Margate

Thousands have headed to Margate for the town's seventh Pride festival this weekend, with organisers aiming to make it the most environmentally friendly yet.

Those ambitions were slightly derailed by rail strikes, but this year petrol and diesel floats were banned, with people asked to avoid plastic where possible.

Artistic Director Amy Redmond said vehicles were not needed to show commitment to LGBTQIA+ rights.

And she said the parade was a chance for everyone to show solidarity:

The Oval Bandstand hosted performances and speeches from local queer artists and allies, including family storytime with drag queen Dame Jame, Boogie bounce dance class with Kanndiss Riley, The Neptunes Choir, Drag Energy workshops with JazBazMaz, Mx Margate performance with huge celebrity judges, then the Social Singing Choir perform.

The parade left at 4pm and moved along the seafront towards town, ending at the clocktower.

The Sugababes played a concert at Dreamland in the evening.

The two-week arts fesival runs until August 20th, and you can find out much more at margatepride.org.uk