Firefighters remain at the scene of a fifth fire at Dartford Heath, and warn that toxins and fumes will be around for several days.

Crews were called at 6.08pm on Saturday and 10 fire engines were sent to the scene to battle the flames.

The number has since been reduced to four engines, but the area affected is thought to be about ten hectares.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from the A2. The A2018 Shepherds Lane in both directions was blocked.

This morning Kent Fire and Rescue gave their latest update:

"Firefighting operations are ongoing on Dartford Heath with four fire engines in attendance.

"Crews are continuing their efforts throughout the affected areas, and are working on any remaining hotspots.

Fire crews remain at the scene, which has been badly damaged by wildfire

Firefighters are reminding people to ensure you avoid the heath today wherever possible, including if you are walking a dog.

"Although some of the ground looks charred, the heat beneath is still extremely hot and can cause harm to people and animals."

Earlier they warned that toxins and fumes would remain in the air for several days and advised local residents to keep doors and windows closed.