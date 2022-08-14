Thousands of people are still without water in parts of Surrey after a fault at Thames Water’s Netley Mill Water Treatment Works.

Swathes of homes between Cranleigh, Guildford and Horsham woke on Saturday (13 August) to drought conditions, high temperatures and little or no water pressure.

With supermarket shelves cleared of bottled water, Thames Water set up a station in Cranleigh, where residents queued for hours only to be allowed two 2 litre bottles each.

As of Sunday, there is still no time-frame for the problems to be completely fixed.

Thousands of people queued for water Credit: Martin Bamford/Surrey Live

Affected postcodes are GU5, GU6, RH4, RH5 and RH12, which include Cranleigh and Dorking, where Thames Water says a second bottled water station has opened.

County councillor Liz Townsend, a Liberal Democrat who represents Cranleigh and Ewhurst, was also unimpressed.

She said: "This can't carry on. Every time we have hot weather now we run out of water locally and it's just not good enough.

"The government needs to get a grip on these utility companies. There are a lot of vulnerable people who are relying on water from their taps."

Cllr Liz Townsend, left, helps to hand out water Credit: Martin Bamford/Surrey Live

Laurence Matthews, a farmer in the Surrey Hills added that opening bottled water stations would not help animals who desperately needed water to drink in the hot weather.

He said: "Bottled water is of no use to 300 cattle who in the heat today will be breaking out the fields if they don't get water soon!"

Thames Water's website explained that the issue was caused by a problem at Netley Mill Water Treatment Works.

The news was greeted angrily by many people living locally, including ex-England footballer Graeme Le Saux who responded to the tweet by writing: "Your updates are as useless as you are. No information about where to collect water from. No mobile support for the vulnerable in this weather."

Martin Bamford, president of the Cranleigh Chamber of Commerce, said: "There are quite a lot of scared, desperate people now because it's so hot.

"Cranleigh has a very unreliable water network and we suffer from this quite a lot.

"Burst pipes are almost a weekly occurrence in this village, and I think the feeling is that Thames Water haven't made the investment over the years in this area, and the water supply just isn't fit for purpose."

Additional water stations were later opened at the Surrey Hills Business Park west of Dorking and in Gomshall Village.

More water being delivered in Cranleigh Credit: Martin Bamford/Surrey Live

Meanwhile, volunteers from Surrey 4x4 Response, an organisation of vehicle owners who help local authorities and emergency services when needed, provided assistance at the Cranleigh site.

Thames Water have released a statement on their website apologising for the issues: "We’re very sorry if you have no water or low pressure due to the technical issues at Netley Mill Water Treatment Works.

"We know this has been incredibly disruptive during the very hot weather.

"Supplies are gradually starting to return to the area, and this will continue throughout the day. As they return, you may experience low water pressure to begin with, especially if you live higher up."Our engineers are busy identifying and unblocking air pockets in the system, to help get supplies back to normal as quickly as possible."At first, your water might splutter or look cloudy when it comes back on, but this should clear. You can find more useful information on what to expect when your supply returns, here"For customers without supplies, our bottled water stations are open in the following locations:

Cranleigh Leisure Centre, Village Way, Cranleigh GU6 8AFSurrey Hills Business Park RH5 6QTGomshall Sports and Social Club GU5 9LY"