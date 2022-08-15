Play Brightcove video

A bus burst into flames following a crash involving a car in West Sussex.

Several people were injured in the collision which happened on Sunday afternoon (14 August) on the southbound slip road from the A24 at Ashington.

The bus was evacuated before emergency services arrived, but the driver and eight passengers suffered minor injuries, Sussex Police said.

All were assessed at the scene by the ambulance service and one was taken to hospital for treatment.

The passenger in the car, a 40-year-old woman, was seriously injured. The driver, a man in his 50s, suffered a minor injury.

Both were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The remains of the burnt out bus could be seen on the southbound slip road from the A24 at Ashington.

PC Steve Lambeth, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are keen to hear from any witnesses to this collision, or anyone with dashcam footage of either a grey BMW 430i, or the number 23 Metrobus, prior to the collision. Both would have been travelling south on the A24.

"Please contact collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 846 of 13/08.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who stopped at the scene to help the injured passengers before the ambulance service arrived, and staff from the local M&S fuel station who provided cold drinks to those involved during the scorching heat.

“The southbound slip road leading off the A24 was heavily damaged by heat from the fire and vehicle fluids. It remains closed while arrangements are put in place to have it resurfaced.

“We thank motorists for their patience and apologise for any disruption caused.”