Three cars were towed away after drivers ignored parking restrictions. Credit: @DWFireRescue

Dorset firefighters say their efforts to tackle a major heath fire were delayed due to drivers ignoring no parking signs.

On Saturday, August 13, 60 fines were issued and three cars were removed along Ferry Road.

Crews said some drivers were parking on or over the fire hose and ignoring no parking signs.

Parking restrictions were in place while firefighters battled the flames. Credit: @DWFireRescue

Around 90 firefighters were called to the nature reserve in Studland on Friday, August 12, and local ferry services were suspended.

In a tweet, Dover firefighters said inconsiderate parking only delays their work and damages their equipment.

Remains of a barbecue have been found to be the cause of the blaze.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service told ITV News Meridian that a barbecue and campfire were found as firefighters brought the blaze under control.

The public is now being asked not to have campfires, bonfires or use barbecues in the countryside.

Firefighters are urging the public to drive with caution in the area and, for their own safety, not to enter the heathland.