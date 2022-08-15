Thames Valley officer PC Andrew Harper remembered three years on from his death

Police forces, staff and other organisations are remembering PC Andrew Harper three years on from his death.

The Thames Valley Roads Policing officer was killed while on duty while attending to a report of a burglary in Sulhamstead, Berkshire, on the 15th of August 2019.

He died of multiple injuries after being dragged for over a mile behind a getaway car.

Officers and staff at Abingdon police station, where PC Harper had been based, held a minute's silence to remember the 28-year-old from Wallingford, and hundreds of tributes have poured in on Thames Valley Police's Facebook page.

The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of PC Andrew Harper as well as our colleagues at Thames Valley Police on the anniversary of his passing," with the Thames Valley Police Federation adding: "We will never forget him."

The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) tweeted: " Our thoughts remain with our colleagues at @ThamesVP and with PC Harper's family and friends."

Forces across the country are also remembering the young officer. Sussex Police posted: "On the anniversary of his passing, our thoughts continue to remain with the friends and family of PC Andrew Harper and all our colleagues at Thames Valley Police."

And Surrey Police said on Twitter: "Remembering our colleague PC Harper and sending love to his family and friends today and always."

Three teenagers were found guilty of PC's Harper's manslaughter at the Old Bailey in London, but were acquitted of murder. Ringleader Henry Long was sentenced to 16 years, while Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole both received 13 year sentences.

PC Harper's widow Lissie successfully campaigned to have sentences for those who kill on-duty emergency service workers increased

PC Andrew Harper had only just got married when he died. His widow, Lissie Harper, campaigned for a law change which would increase sentences for those who kill on-duty emergency service personnel.

Earlier this year, 'Harper's Law' was passed.