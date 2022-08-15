Dorset Police have launched two murder probes in Poole following the 'sudden deaths' of a man and woman in two separate incidents.

In the first incident, police, ambulance and fire crews were called to an address in East Quay Road at 8:30am on Saturday 13 August, where a woman in her 40s had died.

Her death is being treated as unexplained.

A 44-year-old man from Poole, who was known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police were called to the Canford Cliffs area just before midnight on Saturday 13 August.

Emergency services were later called to Bessborough Road in the Canford Cliffs area just before midnight,where the body of a man aged in his 40s was found.

Police say his death is being treated as unexplained, and his family have been told.

A 43-year-old man from Wimbledon in London has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 42-year-old local woman who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge and will face no further police action.

Police were called to Bessborough Road in the Canford Cliffs area of Poole late on Saturday night.

Police say both people knew the victim.

Officers say there will be an increased police presence in both areas of the town while investigations continue.

Local residents who are concerned are being urged to speak to officers from the local neighbourhood policing team.