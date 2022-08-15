A man from Polegate who cruelly kept a wild goldfinch in a cage has been banned for life from keeping or transporting birds.

Police were called to a property in Windmill Hill, on January 23, 2022 and found the bird locked in a cage.

The RSPCA were called and took the goldfinch into its care. But despite the best efforts of veterinary staff, the bird died 10 days later due to the distress it suffered being taken from its natural habitat and caged.

Tyler Earwaker, 22, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a wild bird contrary to the Wildlife and Countryside Act. He was charged, and pleaded guilty at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (August 10).

Earwaker was sentenced to 100 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs, and given a Community Protection Warning (CPW) that instructs him not to trespass on any private land without the landowner’s written permission.

He was also banned for life from dealing in, keeping, transporting or arranging transport for any type of bird or wildfowl.

Rural Crime Team PC Carlo Leone said: “The trade in wild songbirds such as this is a cruel one. Removing a wild bird from its natural habitat and placing it in a tiny cage for a person’s own amusement can cause the birds to suffer immeasurably, as happened in this case.

“We take offences against all animals incredibly seriously, and will not tolerate any behaviour which causes distress or harm to wildlife.”