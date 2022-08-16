Sussex Police have launched a CCTV appeal to help find a man who may have information regarding a serious assault that took place in Horsham.

A 23-year-old man has been left with serious injuries following an assault, which happened on Park Way just after midnight on Sunday 14 August.

Sussex Police said that "Officers were called to Park Way around 00:30am on Sunday (August 14) after a 23-year-old man was attacked.

"The victim suffered serious head and facial injuries requiring hospital treatment."

Police believe that the man pictured might have information that could help them with their investigation.

They are asking anyone who recognises him to get in touch. They would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 256 of 14/08.

You can also report anonymously via the independent charity Crime stoppers on 0800 555 111.