Child sex victim speaks out as her abuser is jailed for seven years

A victim of child sexual abuse said she has “exposed” her abuser for who he really is as he was jailed for seven years.

The victim, who has remained anonymous, was aged between 10 and 11 when Gavin Wright sexually abused her 16 years ago.

Wright, 50 and now of Norfolk Way in Uckfield, East Sussex, met his victim while living in East Grinstead. He gradually gained her confidence and then “systematically abused her”, Sussex Police said.

He was also found to be exchanging indecent images of children with another sex offender.

Wright was sentenced to seven years in prison having been convicted of six sexual assaults and of possessing and distributing indecent images of children.

The victim said: “My reason for reporting the incident was to expose him for what he is to the world - manipulative and dangerous - and ensure that what I went through is never allowed to be repeated and affect the life of any other young person.

“No person deserves to have any of this happen to them. He deserves to face the consequences of his actions now and in the future.”

Detective Constable Ellen Jones, of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Wright came to know the young and vulnerable girl whilst living in East Grinstead, gradually gained her confidence and then systematically abused her for his own sexual gratification.

“When we arrested Wright we found in his possession vile indecent images of children being abused.

“While we were investigating his sexual assaults, our colleagues in the force’s Paedophile Online Investigation Team were investigating his more recent though completely unrelated online activities. They had found that another sex offender was messaging him and sending these images who he then sent on to others.

“So he received four-and-a-half years for the sexual assaults and an additional two-and-a-half years for the online offending.

“He will also be a registered sex offender for life, and was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to last until further notice, severely restricting his access to children and digital devices.

“In addition he was given a court restraining order prohibiting him from any contact with his victim.”

An NSPCC spokesman said: “Speaking out about child sexual abuse is an incredibly brave thing to do and Wright’s victim has demonstrated great courage in sharing her ordeal.

“As she has shown, it is never too late to speak out, get support and get justice regardless of how long ago the abuse took place.

“We hope she has received all the help and support she needs to move forward with her life and her story empowers other survivors of abuse to come forward.”