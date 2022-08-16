Southern Water plans to build two new pipelines under the River Swale carrying water to the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

The multi-million pound plan comes after the taps ran dry for around thousands of islanders for several days in July, when two mains pipes burst.

Currently, there is a pipeline running along the Kingsferry Bridge which was built in 1960, and a 600mm pipe running under the Swale.

Southern Water says it will begin work to install two new 400mm pipes, with cross connections, under the Swale 'as soon as possible'.

A spokesperson said: "Before work can commence a great deal of work must be undertaken to understand the best location and any hazards.

"Planning and other regulatory constraints must also be dealt with and we are cooperating closely with Swale Borough Council and will keep customers and stakeholders informed of progress."

The incident in July forced the temporary closure of 12 schools until the problem was fixed. Bottled water points were set up by Southern Water and tankers were brought in to supply Sheppey Community Hospital.

Residents queue for bottled water on the Isle of Sheppey

One resident, Louise Myers, said last month was 'absolute chaos' having four days without water.

She said: "If it is as good as they say it is then brilliant. But it is not obviously going to happen overnight so we're going to have to wait for it.

"In the meantime, our old Victorian pipes are going to carry on corroding and letting us down. And of course if it does happen, what the disruption going to be? Will they cut off our supply again? How long will we be without the water for? Will they be better prepared this time?"

Gordon Henderson, the Conservative MP for Sittingbourne and Sheppey has expressed his delight following the latest news.

He said: "I appreciate that this will be a major construction exercise that will not happen overnight, but I will be doing everything that I can to ensure the necessary planning consent, and other permissions, are granted without delay.

"Once laid these two new main pipes should provide Island residents and businesses with the reassurance that they will never again face the prospect of being cut off from a water supply when the main water link with the mainland goes down."