Police are warning of the dangers of so-called 'cannabis sweets' after a huge haul was seized in East Sussex.

Also known as 'cannabis edibles', they include foodstuffs such as chocolate, sweets and cakes which have been infused with extracts containing the psychoactive agents found in cannabis.

Officers found a large amount of the edibles, as well as more than 5kg of cannabis and cannabis resin, and nearly £5,000 in cash at two properties in Bexhill Road, St Leonards and Preston Road, Bexhill.

Two men aged 33 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police say 'cannabis edibles' have been linked to hospitalisations and even deaths. Credit: Sussex Police

Inspector Aidan Cornwall said: “This was a significant operation with more than 150 separate items seized during lengthy searches at both addresses.

"It was an operation that also highlights our commitment to listening to the community’s concerns and following up on the information we receive.

“Cannabis edibles can be incredibly dangerous.

"For one, they are often packaged in brightly-coloured and professional-looking packaging which can not only look like legitimate food, but can also be particularly appealing to children and young people.

More than 5 kilograms of cannabis and cannabis resin was also seized by officers.

“However, these items are produced in often unsanitary conditions and with no quality-control.

"Iy means those consuming these products have no idea what the strength of them will be, nor what contaminants they may also contain.

“The consumption of cannabis edibles has been linked with a number of hospitalisations and even deaths, and so we are particularly pleased to have removed such a large quantity from circulation.”