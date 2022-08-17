A cyclist has been thrown from his bike and dragged along the ground, before stabbed in Horley in Surrey.

The victim - a man in his 20s was found with a single stab wound on a grassed area near Roffey Close last night. (16 August)

Two men wearing balaclavas were seen making off from the scene towards the recreation area near Sangers Drive shortly afterwards.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police said they want to reassure residents that they are doing everything they can to identify those responsible.

But they are appealing for the public's help.

A spokesperson said "If you witnessed the attack, or you have any dashcam or doorbell camera footage or any other information, please DM us straightaway quoting reference PR/45220087990."