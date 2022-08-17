Drugs worth £10,000 and nine weapons, including a crossbow, were seized by police ahead of Brighton Pride.

Officers carried out dozens of searches and eight people were arrested.

Sussex Police said the operation, between August 1 and 4, was aimed at disrupting the supply of illegal drugs to keep people safe.

On Thursday, August 4, police searched a property in Coldean and discovered nine cannabis plants and 15 pots of recently harvested cannabis. This is where police seized the crossbow.

Police bodycam footage captured the moment officers raided a property:

The 33-year-old occupant, from the city, was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The four-day operation included 50 searches of individuals, properties and vehicles, resulting in the seizures of:

165 wraps of Class A drugs worth around £10,000

More than 30 cannabis portions of varying quantities

Nine weapons

Five vehicles

£5,250 in cash

Chief Inspector Andy Saville, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Catching criminals and keeping our communities safe is a round-the-clock job, carried out every day of the year.

"This targeted activity married our safety preparations for Brighton Pride with an ongoing operation aimed at drug supply in the city.

"It was a fine example of local, community intelligence combining with enforcement to take a significant number of harmful substances, weapons and individuals off the streets."