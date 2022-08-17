Officers from Thames Valley Police have now concluded their murder investigation into the death of a 19-year-old in Tilehurst.

Sheldon Lewcock was hit by a van on Pierces Hill on the evening of 4 August and died in hospital five days later.

A murder investigation was then launched by police, which saw a boy and three men arrested in connection. All have since been released with no further action.

The circumstances around the crash will now be investigated by the Joint Operations Roads Policing Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Sally Spencer, of the force’s Major Crime Unit, said: "Our investigation into this tragic incident has been ongoing, and we are now in a position to confirm that we are no longer treating this as a murder investigation.

"Our thoughts remain with Mr Lewcock’s family, who are being supported by Family Liaison Officers and are being regularly updated during the investigation.

"The case has now been passed to the Joint Operations Roads Policing Serious Collision Investigation Unit for a full investigation into the circumstances.

"I would like to pass on my thanks to all those who have come forward with information during this investigation, and would also like to pay tribute to Mr Lewcock’s family and friends for their dignity and understanding during this part of the investigation."