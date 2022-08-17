People in Portsmouth are being asked what they think of e-scooters as the council looks to extend a rental scheme in the city.

The rental scheme is run by Voi Technology, and was launched in March 2021.

Portsmouth City Council say the five minute survey is the fourth one that has been issued since the launch last year, and the results will enable them and Solent Transport to better understand how people's perceptions of e-scooters are evolving as the trial develops,.

The results will also help the local authority make a decision on whether to extend the trial past November 2022.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, Cabinet Member for Traffic & Transportation, said "We're so pleased that people take the time to share their views with us on this important subject, whether they walk, cycle, drive or travel by rental e-scooter.

"Understanding how people travel to work and for fun and how they feel about rental e-scooters, now they've been in the city for a longer period of time, is key to the decision-making process on the scheme.

"Survey results are also fed back to the government, so your views really count."

The survey closes at midnight on Sunday 4 September.