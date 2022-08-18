“Manston can fly!”

The Transport Secretary has given the go-ahead for the creation of a new airport at Manston in Kent.

Government approval of the Development Consent Order clears the way for Riveroak Strategic Partners to invest more than £300 million, in an air freight hub and passenger terminal.

Thanet North MP Sir Roger Gale says the decision will put Manston on the map.

Speaking to ITV Meridian, the Conservative MP said: "I had hoped that we would have wheels on tarmac by now.

"It's taken this long to get the decision, and it will take longer to do the necessary works, to completely refurbish the airport.

"We've got the opportunity now to build effectively from scratch on a brownfield site a state of the art, eco-friendly zero carbon airport. That's what we're aiming for.

"This will be a world beater - a world leader.

"And it will be in East Kent which has got to be good news."

MP for North Thanet, Sir Roger Gale

The decision follows years of campaigning, with supporters saying the new hub will create many much needed jobs for the area and help rejuvenate the local economy.

The funding will also be used to develop aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities and end-of-life recycling facilities, a flight training school, and a fixed base operation for executive travel and business facilities for aviation related organisations.

It's hoped the airport will re-open in 2025.

Craig Mackinlay MP for South Thanet said: "It’s fantastic news that - finally - the redetermined DCO for Manston has been granted.

“I’ve been saying for as long as anyone will listen that Thanet with Manston for aviation is a wholly different Thanet from one without.

The decision follows years of campaigning by Manston supporters.

"This positive DCO for Manston is a gamechanger and the turn-key to prosperity in East Kent.

“We perpetually have unemployment rates and average salaries behind South East norms. But airports bring huge investment and Manston is expected to receive hundreds of millions of pounds.

"This means new industries and a huge number of jobs in a relatively short period of time.

“My thanks to RiverOak for their investment and patience after eight years of false starts, set-backs and frustration.

“Manston can fly!”