A motorbike rider is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a crash involving a van in Brighton.

Emergency services were called to Whitehawk Crescent shortly after 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 17.

A motorbike and a grey Peugeot van had collided.

Whitehawk Crescent was closed for some time at the junction with Whitehawk Road while emergency services attended the scene.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Littlebrook.