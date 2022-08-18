Detectives investigating the disappearance of a mother-of-three from Southampton who went missing more than two years ago, say they are examining new items found in a park which could help their investigation.

Joanne Sheen, 44, who was known by friends as Jo or 'Little Jo', was last seen on Thursday, 5 December in 2019.

She was travelling from Fareham back to Southampton, with a friend.

But police say there have been other unconfirmed sightings of her before Christmas 2019 in the Southampton area.

Police spent hours searching under the pier at Mayflower Park

Joanne was reported missing by her family on 22 February, 2020.

Officers investigating her disappearance have revealed new information led them to Mayflower Park.

Last month, officers from the Marine Unit searched the area for several hours and discovered items under the pier, including trainers and a handbag.

They will now be examined to establish whether or not they are linked to the case.

DI Toby Elcock is leading the investigation.

He said: “We hope this search shows that we remain dedicated to finding out what happened to Jo and that we will pursue all lines of enquiry available to us.

“Someone out there must know what happened to her.

Lead investigator DI Toby Elcock

"Please get in touch with us - no matter how insignificant you think the information you have might be, it could be that crucial piece in the puzzle that leads us to Jo."

Joanne is described as being white, around 5 feet 1 inches tall, of slim build with long dark brown hair.

In 2020, five people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

All five people were questioned by officers, however no further action was taken against any of them in relation to Jo’s disappearance.

Anyone who has seen Joanne or knows where she might be should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting Operation Blackboard or 44200068330.