Bournemouth cyclist in life-threatening condition after two bike crash
A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash with another cyclist in Bournemouth.
Police were called to Bournemouth Square at 2:23am on Wednesday morning, after receiving a report from the ambulance service of a collision.
A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the other male cyclist stayed at the scene for a short time, but left when the ambulance arrived.
Officers are urging him to come forward, as well as any other witnesses.
Sergeant Lee Savage, of the road traffic unit, said: “I am appealing for the other cyclist to please come forward to assist our investigation.
“I believe there were members of the public who assisted at the scene and I would urge them to please make contact with us as they might have valuable information.
“Also, I would like to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or anyone who has information regarding the incident.”