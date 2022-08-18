A cyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash with another cyclist in Bournemouth.

Police were called to Bournemouth Square at 2:23am on Wednesday morning, after receiving a report from the ambulance service of a collision.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other male cyclist stayed at the scene for a short time, but left when the ambulance arrived.

Officers are urging him to come forward, as well as any other witnesses.

The collision happened in Bournemouth Square early on Thursday morning.

Sergeant Lee Savage, of the road traffic unit, said: “I am appealing for the other cyclist to please come forward to assist our investigation.

“I believe there were members of the public who assisted at the scene and I would urge them to please make contact with us as they might have valuable information.

“Also, I would like to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or anyone who has information regarding the incident.”