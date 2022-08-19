Dozens of students in Hampshire are still waiting for exam results after an error with the examining board. Students at Farnborough College of Technology arrived to pick up their results on Thursday, only to be told they were 'unavailable.'

Around 100 students had been working towards BTECs in Aeronautical Engineering.

The examiner, Pearson, says it's working with the college to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

In a statement it said: “Although we awarded grades yesterday to hundreds of thousands of BTEC students, we are aware that a small number of BTEC students are experiencing a delay in receiving their results.

The entrance to Farnborough College of Technology

"BTECs are a modular qualification and in order for us to award an overall grade, we require unit grades to be provided by their college for each module studied.

"Where unit information is missing, we are working closely with schools and colleges to resolve this and provide any outstanding results as soon as we can.”

Students and parents are being reassured that any offered university places are held for students until Sept 7, and the college says it is able to call universities or UCAS on a student’s behalf about their place.

The college is urging anyone with concerns to call 0345 618 0440.