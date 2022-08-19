Funeral held for Tesco worker who survived Portsmouth house explosion

Play Brightcove video

Watch: Mourners gather to remember a much-loved man, as James Dunham reports

Supermarket workers in Portsmouth joined mourners today to say farewell to a much-loved colleague, who died, months after an explosion that destroyed his home. Gary Smy was pulled from the rubble following the blast in Nelson Avenue in North End in October 2021. He made a remarkable recovery, but after a series of health battles, he died, unexpectedly in July. On Friday crowds lined the streets to pay their respects to the 57 year old.

His funeral was held at Portchester Crematorium.

Gary Smy died in July 2022.

Mr Smy worked at a Tesco store in Cosham for more than half his life.

Three months after suffering severe burns in the gas explosion at his home, he made an emotional return to work.

In February this year, staff and customers gathered to welcome him back. His colleagues say Gary was 'like family'.

Gary Smy was applauded by staff and customers when he return to work at Tesco in Faebruary

Gary suffered severe burns in the blast at his home, which is believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

He had also been treated for Covid, sepis, pneumonia and survived open heart surgery before his unexpected death last month.

Today (Friday 19 August) mourners turned out to see the arrival of the courtege which- displaying flowers of the Spitfire plane he cherished and a cushion of his beloved Manchester United football team.