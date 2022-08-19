Murder probe after man stabbed to death in Tonbridge

A murder investigation is underway in Tonbridge in Kent after a man was stabbed to death in the early hours of this morning. (Friday 19 August)

Police and ambulance crews were called to a location near to Avebury Avenue at 12:55am following reports that a man aged in his 20s had been assaulted.

The victim died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

A teenage boy from Tonbridge was arrested on suspicion of murder at 3:40am, and taken into custody.

Police say they have spoken to a number of potential witnesses, but are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

Detective Inspector Lee Neiles, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We are working to establish the full circumstances and it is crucial that we speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, around or before 12.55am.

"The area where the victim was assaulted was close to Tonbridge Park and a large number of residential properties.

"If you think you may be able to assist the investigation please don’t hesitate to call us.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 101, quoting reference 19-0050.