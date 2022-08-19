A security guard has been convicted for stealing empty Covid-19 vaccine vials to sell on eBay.

Steven Flint, 34, of Bidhams Crescent, Tadworth, was working as a contract security guard at three vaccination sites in Surrey during the peak of the Covid vaccination rollout in January and February 2021.

He carried out 13 shifts before he was arrested on suspicion of theft and fraud at one of the sites he worked at in February 2021.

Following Flint's arrest, officers searched his house to find empty vaccine vials and multiple Post Office receipts for packages posted to buyers.

Detectives used Post Office CCTV along with Flint's eBay account details to connect him to the crimes.

Flint had fraudulently set up a new eBay account using his friend's details in a bid cover his tracks.

Steven Flint was found guilty of theft on 19 July at Staines Magistrates Court.

He had previously pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation.

He was sentenced to one year imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, at Staines Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 17 August. Flint was also ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Detective Inspector Paul Gordon from Surrey Police’s proactive investigation team said: "Covid vaccine vials remain the property of the NHS.

"Due to their sensitive medical nature, this ownership is maintained before, during and after the vials are used.

"Taking these items could only have been theft.

Flint worked at three vaccination centres across Surrey. Credit: ITV News Meridian

"Flint’s crimes took place when the very successful national vaccine programme was in its infancy and any actions which jeopardised public confidence in the vaccine roll-out were treated with the utmost seriousness.

"We, along with our health service partners and the vaccine manufacturers, reacted extremely quickly to the situation, working together to identify and arrest Flint."

Lorna Hart, Surrey Heartlands Covid Vaccination Programme Director said: "The NHS will never charge for a Covid-19 vaccination and patients should only ever accept a vaccine from an NHS vaccination service.

"Thanks to the success of our NHS vaccination programme, frontline teams have done an incredible job, delivering over 2.2 million Covid-19 vaccines to people across Surrey Heartlands.

"As part of the autumn booster programme many people, including everyone aged 50 and over, will be offered a Covid-19 booster, as well as a flu jab, to help increase people’s protection against respiratory viruses ahead of winter so we would encourage anyone who is invited to get vaccinated.

"We also continue to offer the Covid-19 vaccine to anyone who is eligible."