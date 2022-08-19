CCTV at Worthing Hospital captured the thief in the act

Police have issued an urgent appeal after a reverend's bike, of huge sentimental value, was stolen from outside a hospital in Sussex.

The bike was used by hospital chaplain Reverend David Hill's two sons before they tragically died in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon in 2018.

Detectives have issued CCTV from outside the hospital which captured the thief in the act in a bid to reunite the bike with its owner.

Officers are asking anyone who may see the bike on sale to immediately get in touch with them.

The bike was locked up on Lyndhurst Road at around 8.15am on Tuesday, July 19.

When David returned at around 5.05pm on the same day, it had disappeared.

The bike is a Scott Scale hardtail carbon bike with a distinctive white and yellow frame, silver pedals and a white saddle.

The bike was stolen from outside Worthing Hospital in July. Credit: Sussex Police

Reverend Hill said: "This was the last bike my grown-up children rode before they went to America, where they were killed in the Grand Canyon.

"I am hoping the monetary value of the bike will be covered by insurance, but there is nothing that can replace the fact that this was a bike with huge sentimental value.

"The bike itself is worth around £2,000 but the emotional value is absolutely priceless.

"I am devastated it has been stolen.

"Sometimes we hear people say the police do not get involved in small matters of theft, but they have proved to me that they do care and I appreciate their efforts."

Anyone who has any information relating to the theft is asked to report it to police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 62 of 10/08.

Members of the public are urged to report any incidents of theft to police.

For more information on steps you can take to try and protect your bicycle from theft, visit the Sussex Police website.