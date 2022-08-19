The Eastbourne Airshow returns this weekend for the first time in two years.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic.

The famous Red Arrows will be taking to the skies on all four days of the airshow - performing their usual stunts over parts of Sussex and Hampshire.

Red Arrows on Friday

The team set off from Odiham in Hampshire at 4:18pm before heading over Petersfield, and then into Sussex over Littlehampton at 4:24pm.

They then fly north of Lewes and Alfriston, before stopping for a display.

The Arrows can be seen over Hastings at 5pm, before travelling south over Egerton and finishing in Southend.

Red Arrows on Saturday

On Saturday they set off from Southend at 4:17pm, heading north of Sheerness and Faversham in Kent.

They head over Barcombe Cross towards Alfriston at 4:29pm before undertaking a display over the sea.

They can be spotted south of Burwash at 5:02pm where they will then do a flypast heading towards Sittingbourne.

They finish Saturday's performance in Southend once again.

Red Arrows on Sunday

On Sunday the team will perform three times. They take off from Southend at 1:36pm, heading over Sheerness, Faversham and Coxheath.

A flypast will take place west of Tonbridge and near Crowborough at 1:47pm. They can be spotted north of Lewes and Alfriston, with another display at 1:50pm.

Whitstable residents will be able to view them at 2:20pm before then end again in Southend.

In a second display later in the day the Arrows will set off at 4:50pm - travelling over Sheerness arriving over Whitstable at 4:58pm, before heading over Canterbury and Elham.

A 30 minute display will take place over the sea, before they travel over Dover and Margate at 5:32pm. They finish four minutes later once again in Southend.

They then leave Southend and head up the north east coast towards Skegness.

Where to watch the Red Arrows

The majority of festival-goers will watch the flying displays from the seafront- described by organisers as a prime location to see the action.

Ticket holders are able to use the Skyline Grandstand Seating or the Bandstand Airshow seating.

For those who don't mind crowds, the views will be clear from Western Lawns. This is expected to be the busiest area for viewers.

Beachy Head is also considered one of the best places to see displays from the airshow, though organisers are warning of heavy traffic.