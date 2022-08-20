Play Brightcove video

A couple from Ashford in Kent who are starting up a small farm have released CCTV footage of what they've described as a 'terrifying' raid on their property.

Three masked thieves can be seen smashing their way into Mark and Tess Homewood's mobile home Bonnington in the early hours of Wednesday.

A 100-year-old machete belonging to his grandfather was taken during the incident.

It's the second time the property has been targeted.

In a statement, Kent Police said they received a report at 8am on Wednesday 17 August 2022 that a caravan had been broken into in Bonnington, Ashford, during the early hours of the morning.

A spokesperson said: "Officers are investigating the incident which includes reviewing all CCTV available.

"No arrests have been made."