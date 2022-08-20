An investigation is underway after a number of deer were found dead in a Dorset parish.

Police say the animals had been decapitated, with their heads found discarded on a manure pile in a field in the area of Colehill Lane near Wimborne Minster early on Wednesday 17 August.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Police Constable Kate Schofield, of the Rural Crime Team, said: "We are carrying out enquiries and would urge anyone with information to please get in touch.

"I am keen to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between Tuesday 16 August and the morning of Wednesday 17 August.

"This is a distressing incident and we are doing all we can to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police online or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220134024.

Alternatively, the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.