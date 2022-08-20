The family of a man who died after being attacked by a dog in Fareham have described him as a 'loved son, brother, uncle and friend.'

Police and ambulance crews were called to the recreation ground on Hillson Drive at about 10.25am on Wednesday 10 August following a concern for welfare call.

Ian Symes, 34, who was known as ‘Wiggy’ to friends and family died at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “We are overwhelmed with the tributes made and the flowers laid at the field.

"This is a tragic incident and the Police continue to investigate the circumstances.

“He will be missed by many.

"We would like everyone to respect our family’s wishes, to leave us be and allow us time to grieve.”