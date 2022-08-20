A man has been charged with a number of drugs offences at Oxfordshire's Wilderness Festival.

Lloyd Smythe, 36, of Tabard Garden Estate in Southwark, London was arrested following a Thames Valley Police investigation into allegations an offender was suspected of selling drugs at the festival in Cornbury on 6 August.

Smythe was arrested on the same day that the offences were alleged and was charged with the offences on Tuesday (16 August).

He's been charged with one count of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, namely Cocaine, one count of possession with intent to supply a class B drug, namely Cathinone derivative, one count of possession of a class B drug, namely Ketamine, and one count of supplying a psychoactive substance.

He is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on 13 September.