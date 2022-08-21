Play Brightcove video

Watch Kerry Swain's interview with Major Tim Peake at Chichester Festival Theatre

Astronaut Tim Peake has told ITV Meridian he still has ambitions to fly to the moon.

The Major, who grew up in West Sussex, was speaking while touring the region in a one man show about his six month experience in space.

Called 'Tim Peake: My Journey To Space', the show follows Tim's life story and includes never-before-seen footage.

In 2015, after a distinguished army flying career, he made history as the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station.

Tim was born in Chichester and says he still has a strong connection to the area.

He said: "I have a huge affection for this part of the world. It's where I grew up, I was born at St Richards in Chichester, I went to Chichester High School for boys as it was then and spent 18 years of my life growing up there."

I had my first job at the Nags Head in Chichester so many, many fond memories."

Speaking at the Chichester Festival Theatre, he said his show is an attempt to take the audience on a journey through space.

"It tries to be as immersive as interactive and entertaining as possible. There's lots of audio visual content in there it kind of follows my life story, but it's the story of any astronaut today about how we train in space, what we're doing in space, what it's like to live and work."

When asked what his most memorial moments in space where, he said the space walks, which provide the most magnificent views of the earth.

He also spoke of the times he was most in difficulty, including trying to dock to the space station which nearly resulted in a collision, as well as one particular space walk.

"I was out on the space walk with my colleague and his helmet started filling up with water which had happened to a previous crew member, and ended up in a near drowning incident, so again that needed to be dealt with very rapidly."

When asked what is dream mission would be, he said: "A mission to the moon without a shadow of a doubt."

"Going into space, any astronaut would say any mission is a good mission, but certainly the moon mission coming up is going to be absolutely phenomenal."