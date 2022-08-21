Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's report is by Charlotte Wilkins

With the new energy price cap due to be announced next Friday, a People's Assembly has been held in Hastings to try and help people struggling with the cost of living crisis.

The event, which was organised by campaigners Extinction Rebellion, saw the community coming together to help find a solution.

Robert Ralph, Extinction Rebellion Hastings and St Leonards said: "We want the government and county councils to move forward to implement long-term solutions to give food and fuel security and tackle the climate crisis at the same time. "

A report by the Centre for Progressive Policy said that Hastings would be significantly impacted by the cost of living crisis.

Earlier this year a report by the Centre for Progressive Policy said that Hastings - and other seaside areas like Dover and Thanet are likely to be hit hardest by rising costs.

The event sparked conversations about what the community, local council, and government should be doing to help.

Energise Sussex Coast was also on hand to offer practical advice on how to save energy and money.

Arran, from Energise Sussex Coast, said: "Energy monitors tell you how much energy you are using minute by minute. You can also put in how much you are paying, so it can tell you how much you've spent that day. You can check how much your appliances are using - so you can turn them on or off."

A new energy price cap will be announced on Friday 26th August. It will come in to force in October.

The energy price cap is due to rise again in October, which will see bills go up even further. But events like these reveal that many families are already at crisis point.