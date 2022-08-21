Five arrests made in murder investigation after man in his 20's stabbed to death

Five arrests have been made as part of an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Tonbridge.

A man in his 20's was assaulted at a location around Avebury Avenue in the early hours of Friday morning.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, with injuries consistent with stab wounds.

Five people have been arrested on Sunday morning by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and remain in custody. The following have been arrested on suspicion of murder:

A 17-year-old boy from Coulsdon

A 15-year-old girl from Tonbridge

Two 16-year-old boys from Tonbridge

A 47-year-old woman from Coulsdon has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detective Inspector Lee Neiles, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said:

"We thank those who have come forward with information so far and we are continuing to appeal for witnesses."

"It is crucial that we speak to anyone who may have heard or seen anything suspicious, just after midnight.

"The area where the victim was assaulted was close to Tonbridge Park and a large number of residential properties.

If you think you may be able to assist the investigation please don’t hesitate to call us."

A teenage boy who was arrested after the incident was released without charge.