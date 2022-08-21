Police launch investigation after woman sexually assaulted in park

A man has been arrested following reports a woman was sexually assaulted while attempting to order a taxi in Brighton.

The incident happened in Preston Park, near the junction of Preston Park Avenue, in the early hours of Friday morning.

The woman was approached by a man who grabbed her and sexual assaulted her before making off.

The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers.

A 59 year-old man has been arrested and released on bail until the 14th September.

Detective Inspector Laura Hillier-Diamond said: "This was a nasty attack and the victim is very distressed."

"We are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly any motorists travelling along the A23 Preston Road around this time who may have dashcam footage which could help our investigation."