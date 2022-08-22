British Airways has confirmed there will be more flight cancellations as it slashes short-haul routes from its winter schedule.

The airline has been at the centre of months of disruption as the industry struggles to cope with the demand for air travel amid staffing shortages.

Earlier this month the airline suspended selling short-haul flights from Heathrow Airport for at least a week.

Now the company says it is making "some further cancellations" up to the end of October - leaving families planning half-term holidays in doubt.

In a statement, a spokesperson for British Airways said: "Following Heathrow's decision to extend its passenger cap we're making adjustments to our short-haul schedule for the next two months.

"While the vast majority of our customers will travel as planned and we're protecting key holiday destinations over half-term, we will need to make some further cancellations up to the end of October.

"In addition, we're giving customers travelling with us this winter notice of some adjustments to our schedule, which will include consolidating some of our short-haul flights to destinations with multiple services.

"We'll be offering customers affected by any of these changes an alternative flight with British Airways or another airline or the option of a refund."