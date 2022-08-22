Chris Tarrant pays tribute to 'inspirational' Pride of Reading founder

Tributes have been paid following the death of a well respected and popular journalist from Reading.

Hilary Scott, who organised the Pride of Reading awards and was the deputy editor of the Reading Post, died on Friday after being diagnosed with degenerative lung disease. (19 August)

Hilary was awarded her own Pride of Reading award in 2018 for 'Outstanding Achievement.'

TV presenter Chris Tarrant who hosts the Pride of Reading Awards described Hilary as 'an inspiration to many.'

Chris Tarrant pays tribute to Hilary Scott

"She wanted to say 'look, there are a lot of bad things written about Reading, a lot of bad press about Reading. But Reading produces some really amazing people,' he said.

"And I as a Reading boy, over the years would say 'yeah look at him, look at her, look what she's done. I couldn't do that, I couldn't be that great.'

"And Hilary kind of taught me that.

"She'd say 'look at these people. Just look at the various entrants each year.'

"We will of course continue with the Pride of Reading, because it's her legacy to Reading.

"But it's a terrible tragic loss, and we're all just gutted."

She was well known for her food blogs and involvement in community projects including efforts to save Reading Gaol from development.

ITV Meridian presenter Sangeeta Bhabra said: "If you know Reading - you’ll have known the name Hilary Scott.

"A fantastic journalist who was absolutely passionate about where she lived.

"Many will know Hilary for her time at the Reading Post but more recently it was the Pride of Reading Awards she was synonymous with.

"I’m proud of my home town but it’s people like Hilary who created that pride and community.

"A sad loss for Reading and all of us who knew Hilary."