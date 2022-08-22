Man charged with attempted rape in Basingstoke

A man has been charged with attempted rape following an incident in Basingstoke on Thursday 18th August.

Officers were called at 10.44pm on Thursday to a report of an attempted rape in a park near Hungerford Close, Basingstoke.

Costel-Sorinel Predi, 41, from School Close, Basingstoke has been charged with attempted rape and common assault.

He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court today, August 22nd.

A woman in her 20s is being supported by specialist officers.