A man has denied causing the deaths of a father and daughter by dangerous driving following a crash in Kent.

Yoram Hirshfield, 78, and his daughter Noga Sella, 40, died on 10 August after they were involved in a collision with a black Alfa Romeo outside the Leopold Street multi-storey car park in Ramsgate.

Three other people were injured.

On Monday (22 August), Nitesh Bissendary, of Highlands Glade in Manston, pleaded not guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The 30-year-old appeared at Canterbury Crown Court via video-link from HMP Elmley.

Defence lawyer Max Reeves said: "Mr Bissendary simply maintains his driving was not dangerous, he did not drive dangerously at the time and the vehicle itself will be under police examination for any defects."

A preliminary trial date of November 28 has been set, to be heard at the same court.